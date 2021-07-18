  1. Politics
Zionists raid Al-Aqsa Mosque, siege Palestinian worshippers

TEHRAN, Jul. 18 (MNA) – The Zionists attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday morning with the green light of Zionist regime’s military forces and surrounded the Palestinian worshipers.

Dozens of Zionist settlers attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday morning. This action of the Zionists took place with the green light of Zionist regime's soldiers in Bab al-Majlis, one of the entrances of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied lands and territories, Ma’an News Agency reported.

During the attack, the occupying Zionist forces fired tear gas at the bodyguards in al-Qibli congregational prayers site in Al-Aqsa Mosque, injuring several Palestinians.

Presently, Palestinian worshipers in the previous prayer hall are under siege by the Zionist army.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
