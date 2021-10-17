  1. Politics
Iran FM to host his Venezuelan counterpart for bilateral talk

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will host his Venezuelan counterpart Felix Plasencia in Tehran on Monday Oct. 18 to review bilateral ties and discuss issues of mutual interests.

Earlier, Iranian and Venezuelan foreign ministers met and held talks on the sidelines of UN General Assembly meeting held in New York.

It should be noted that Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Venezuelan counterpart Felix Plasencia held a telephone conversation on Oct. 05 to discuss the latest developments in bilateral relations and cooperation.

In their phone talks, the two top diplomats also stressed the need to pursue agreements and prepare a roadmap for bilateral relations, as well as finalizing the details of economic cooperation projects during the upcoming visit of the Venezuelan foreign minister to Tehran, which will take place in the near future.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
