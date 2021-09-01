Iran Army Air Defense unveils two new achievements

'Alborz' 3D radar and 'Borhan' weapon command and control system at low and height range were two new achievements of the Iran ArmyAir Defense Forces which were unveiled on Wednesday morning.

'Alborz' 3D radar has been produced with the aim of intercepting and detecting long-range targets with low radar cross-section. The maximum radar range of this system is 450 km and it is able to identify targets at low altitudes.

'Alborz' radar is also able to track 300 targets simultaneously.

After receiving and analyzing information from all sources, 'Borhan' weapon command and control system at low and height range provides them to the highest levels of command to make decisions in the shortest possible time to carry out the mission and destroy the target.

'Borhan' with its effective detection and processing capability, makes it possible to engage, destroy and deceive air targets. In addition to the ability to detect the target in passive mode, the 'Borhan' system also has the ability to issue commands to deal with electronic disruption.

