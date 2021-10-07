Iran Air Force stops Iraq Ba’athist regime war machine: Cmdr.

Yousef Ghorbani Commander of Army Aviation Force made the remarks on Thu. and reiterated that Army Aviation Force of the country hindered the war machine of Iraqi’s Ba’athist regime under the deposed former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Turning to the unprecedented and unparalleled role of Iran’s Army Aviation in stabilizing the Islamic Revolution, he said that Army Aviation of the Islamic Revolution has played a key role since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 in confronting enemies and dealing with insecurities which had been orchestrated in some border areas of the country by MKO and dissidents.

"If it weren’t for the struggle of revolutionary and popular forces of the Islamic forces in the early days of the Islamic Revolution, we would have lost the west part of the country in the face of attacks of dissidents waged against the country," he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, commander of Army Aviation Force pointed to the outstanding role of the aviation force during eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) and emphasized that Iran’s Army Aviation Force managed to stop the war machine of Iraq’s Ba’athist regime in the first three days of the conflict.

Referring to the high capabilities and potentials of Army Aviation Force and also Army Air Force, he stated that if Iraq’s Ba’thist regime had a correct estimate of strength and power of Air and Aviation forces of the country, it might never fought the great nation of Islamic Iran.

