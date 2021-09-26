Two missiles hit weapons depots of Saudi-led forces in Ma'rib

According to Yemeni media, a series of explosions shook an area in the south of Ma'rib province last midnight.

According to the reports, two ballistic missiles targeted the weapons depots of the Saudi-affiliated militias, and the explosions lasted for half an hour.

Twitter sources also reported that Abdullah Sultan, one of Mansour Hadi's army commanders and the son of the governor of Ma'rib, have been killed.

On September 23, local Yemeni sources reported that Yemeni army forces and popular committees were able to liberate all parts of the city of Al-Abdiya in the south of the province of Ma'rib without any resistance from forces belonging to the Saudi coalition.

According to "https://alkhabaralyemeni.net", ousted Hadi government's forces had to lay down their arms and surrender the area to the Yemeni resistance forces after all supply lines were blocked in al-Abdiya.

Al-Abdiyah is the second city to fall to the Yemeni army and Ansarullah forces in the past 24 hours after another city in Marib, Harib was liberated from the Saudi coalition yesterday.

