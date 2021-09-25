S Arabia claims it intercepted Yemeni ballistic missile

The Saudi aggressor coalition claimed to have intercepted and countered a ballistic missile fired by the Yemeni army at Jazan.

Also, Riyadh announced on Thursday that a ballistic missile had been fired at Jazan region in southern Saudi Arabia.

Turki al-Maliki the official spokesman for Saudi coalition claimed that Saudi air defense has intercepted the Yemeni missile.

The Yemeni army has always emphasized that it will continue its attacks against military targets deep in Saudi Arabia as long as the aggression and siege of Yemen continues.

Saudi Arabia, at the head of an Arab coalition backed by the United States, launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land, air and sea blockade on April 26, 2015, claiming that it was trying to bring the ousted Yemeni president Mansour Hadi back to power.

The military aggression did not achieve any of the goals of Saudi coalition and was only accompanied by killing and wounding of tens of thousands of Yemenis, displacement of million people, destruction of Yemen’s vital infrastructure and spread of famine and infectious diseases.

MA/FNA14000703000879