'The Cycling Wind’, 'Douch' find way to KINOLUB Film Festival

Produced at the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, 'The Cycling Wind’ and 'Douch' have made it to the competition section of the International Film Festival for Children and Youth KINOLUB.

The Sixth edition of the KINOLUB Film Festiva will be held from 26 to 29 September 2021.

The 6-minute ‘The Cycling Wind’ animation is about a young wind that comes into possession of a bike, which helps the wind to blow even faster without spending much energy and to truly enjoy its time. The freedom and the strength that bike give the wind allows it to embark on new adventures.

The Cycling Wind’ had previously taken part at the 9th edition of Tumbleweeds Film Festival for Kids in the US, the 23rd Animac International Animation Film Festival in Catalonia region, in northeastern Spain, the 9th Annual Bike Shorts Film Festival in the US, the 34th Clermont-Ferrand film market in France, the 29th International Animated Film Festival 'Les Nuits Magiques' in France, the 15th Sardinia International Film Festival in Italy and Festival international de Rennes Court Métrange in France.

