'Double Bridge' wins at Brussels International Film Festival

Written and directed by Hamid Vatan Parast, 'Double Bridge' has a social theme and is trying to investigate the causes of abnormalities in the relationship between parents and children.

The film was also one of the works selected for the Paradise Festival in Hungary earlier in its international release.

Sina Rahmani, Pantea Mehdinia, Soodeh Azghandi, Mahsa Hemmati, Mahsa Bagheri and Hossein Ghasemi are the cast members of the short piece.

The Brussels International Film Festival is an event that aims to transform Brussels into an international film capital and gather everyone around the love for cinema. Through different competitions, retrospectives and thematic programs, masterclasses, youth activities and professional events, the BRIFF aims to reach a most diverse audience as well as the professional sphere and to celebrate in the heart of Europe the creativity of both emerging and well-established filmmakers, in the warm and festive way that only Belgium knows.

The Brussels International Film Festival took place from September 1 to 11, 2021 in several cinemas in Brussels.

