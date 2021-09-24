Children & Youth FilmFest. announces Iran Feature Film linup

The films are as follows:

-“Ashkeneh”, directed and produced by Vahid Pakzad

-“Balit (Oak)”, directed by Morteza Rahimi and produced by Seyed Alireza Sajjadpour

-“Bambala”, directed by Seyed Jamal Seyed Hatami and produced by Behrooz Mofid

-“On the Edge of the Abyss”, directed and produced by Masoud Farkhondeh Tintafard

-“Barzangi”, directed and produced by Hossein Ghasemi-Jami

-“Sons of the Sea”, directed by Afshin Hashemi and Hossein Ghasemi Jami and produced by Behrooz Neshan

-“My Son, Rasool”, directed by Nabi Gholizadeh and produced by Maryam Pirkari

-“Father’s Songs”, directed by Mohammad Basiri and produced by Ali Zhakan

-“Tiam”, directed by Amir Hossein Enayati and produced by Esfandiar Haj Hassani

-“Reporter”, directed by Ebrahim Forouzeh and produced by Seyed Alireza Sebt Ahmadi

-“Tales of a Thousand and One Days or the Legend of the Banasan, the Giant of Magic Lamp”, directed and produced by Habib Ahmadzadeh

-“Secret of the Castle”, directed and produced by Karim Renasian

-“Life and Life”, directed and produced by Ali Qavitan

-“Sweaper”, directed by Amin Shojaei Baghini and produced by Amin Shojaei Baghini and Ali Mirzadeh

-“City of Cats”, directed and produced by Seyed Javad Hashemi

-“Lipar”, directed by Hossein Rigi and produced by Saeed Khani

-“Ydo”, directed by Mehdi Jafari and produced by Mohammad Reza Mesbah

-“Once Upon the Time “, directed by Marzieh Mansouri and produced by Parviz Amiri – produced by Quran Network

The festival’s movies will be screened in two cities, Tehran and Isfahan, both in an online format and in theaters in compliance with the Coronavirus health protocols.