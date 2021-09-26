Works of "Web Series" section of Children FilmFest. announced

The titles of the works in the "Web Series" section are as follows:

"A Family Lives Here" directed by Abuzar Heydari and produced by Mahdiyeh Sadat Mehvar Jafari, produced by Ouj Media Arts Organization

"Ashchemz", directed and produced by Hamid Reza Bayat

"Ani and Mani", directed by Mohammad Afsharnejad and produced by Mehdi Nakhai-Rad

"Pash Mesh", directed and produced by Azad Sadeghi

"Topolo", directed by Jafar Sayadi and produced by IRIB in Zanjan

"Durahi", directed by Jafar Sayadi and produced by the General Directorate of Islamic Guidance of Zanjan Province

"Eagle or Rooster", directed by Hassan Mahdavipour, Mahdieh Sadat Ahmadi Soleimani and produced by Hassan Mahdavipour

"Trout", directed by Ali Basiri Nik and produced by Mehdi Nakhaei Rad

"Abadis Farm", directed by Bahram Azimi and produced by Exir Danesh Abadis Company

"A Digital Mistake", directed and produced by Hamid Reza Bayat

The 34th edition of the festival will be held from October 8 to 13, 2021, in collaboration with the Iranian Cinema Organization, Farabi Cinematic Foundation, and Isfahan Municipality.

The festival's movies will be screened in two cities, Tehran and Isfahan, both in an online format and in theatres in compliance with the Coronavirus health protocols.

