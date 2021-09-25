Different Iraqi groups slam pro-Zionist meeting in Erbil

According to the Iraqi news website "Almaalomah", the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in a statement said on Saturday afternoon that it was not aware of a pro-Zionism conference in Erbil.

"This meeting was held without the knowledge, consent and participation of the regional government [Kurdistan] and in no way reflects the KRG position," the KRG's statement read.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi government on Saturday issued a statement saying it rejected in the strongest words “illegal meetings” in Erbil that discussed normalizing ties with the Israeli regime.

Also, Muqtada al-Sadr took to Twitter to condemn the meeting, stressing that "Erbil must prevent such terrorist-Zionist meetings."

Furthermore, the leader of the Iraqi Al-Fath Hadi Al-Ameri described holding the conference as a crime according to the Iraqi laws.

Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq in response to the holding of the pro-Zionist conference in Erbil stressed the need to hold to account and prosecute all the participants and the people behind holding the event.

Moreover, the chairman of the Popular Mobilization Committee in the Iraqi government Falih al-Fayyadh strongly condemned the meeting as orchestrated by some "mercenaries" and described the request to normalize relations with the Zionist regime as in line with some Arab states' rulers attempts to deliver a blow to the upcoming Iraqi elections.

