Doha, Muscat oppose tie normalization with Zionist Regime

The resource said that US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, during his recent visit to Doha, called for Qatar to normalize relations with the Zionist Regime.

According to the report, Kushner demanded that Doha normalize its relations with the Zionist regime before the end of Donald Trump's presidency in the United States.

According to the source, senior Doha officials strongly opposed Kushner’s request to normalize Qatar's relations with Tel Aviv; however, they showed flexibility in response to other requests made by Trump's son-in-law.

In addition, the source said that despite some news in various media outlets about the imminent normalization of Oman's relations with the Zionist regime, the Omani authorities have not made such a decision and opposed Washington's requests in this regard.

The source also stressed that according to the latest news and reports, Kuwaiti leaders have not yet made any decision to normalize relations with the Zionist regime.

