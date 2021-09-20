Top Iranian general:

Iran to develop military cooperation with SCO states members

Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri has said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will increase its military relations with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) after receiving membership.

Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri made the comments on Sunday, two days after the SCO formally accepted Iran as the new member of the Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance during its Friday summit in Dushane, Tajikistan.

Raeisi orders ministries to identify coop. areas with SCO

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi called on all ministries to identify potentialities for cooperation with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) after Iran received full membership in the international agreement.

Speaking in a Cabinet meeting on Sun., President Raeisi stated that expansion and establishment of all-out relations with regional and neighboring countries is a priority for his government's foreign policy.

Leader appoints "Vahedi" as new army air force commander

eader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi as the new commander of the Iranian Army Air Force.

In a decree on Sunday afternoon, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi as the new commander of the Iranian Army Air Force in a decree on Sunday afternoon.

A terrorist team in West Azerbaijan province dismantled

A statement by the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said that the Iranian security forces dismantled a terrorist team in West Azerbaijan Province in northwest Iran on Sunday.

The statement by the Iranian Intelligence Ministry issued on Sunday afternoon said that the intelligence forces identified and dismantled an anti-revolutionary (adversary) team of terrorists on the road between Piranshahr to Naqadeh in West Azerbaijan.

Bagheri once again warns terrorist groups in Iraqi Kurdistan

Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri warned about the adventure of counter-revolutionary terrorist groups in northern Iraq, saying that Iran will not tolerate any act of sabotage on its borders.

Referring to the recent operations of the IRGC forces in northern Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, Bagheri said, "The officials of this region and the Iraqi government must take action to confront these groups."

Iran crowned at Asian volleyball championships

The national Iranian men's volleyball team won the title of the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship 2021 after winning the national team the hosts Japan 3-0 in the final match on Sunday.

National Iranian volleyball team became champions of Asia after defeating Japan in three straight sets (27-25; 25-22; 31-29) on Sunday.

‘Zolghadr’ appointed as new Expediency Council secretary

The chairman of Expediency Council Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani appointed Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as the new secretary of the council on Sunday.

Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani appointed Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as the new secretary of the Expediency Council after issuing a decree on Sunday.

Malaysian Chargé d'Affaires calls for more trade with Iran

Malaysian Chargé d'Affaires Muhammad Nezam Halimi called for increasing relations with Iran after the bilateral commercial relations between Tehran and Kuala Lumpur were affected by the US sanctions.

Malaysian Chargé d'Affaires Muhammad Nezam Halimi made the remarks on a visit to the Kaveh industrial complex in Saveh County in Markazi Province of Iran and in a meeting with the Governor of Saveh Ali Mirzaei in the Governor Office on Sunday.

Iranian short film to vie at Panamanian intl. film festival

Iranian short film 'House of Fortune', directed by Adel Ma'shouri, is to take part in the 8th edition of the Panamanian International film festival in the US.

The Iranian film will compete with rivals from the USA, Panama, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Chile, Guatemala, Brazil, Venezuela, and Canada in this event.

'House of Fortune' narrates the story of a girl on her wedding night.

MP blames western powers for lack of success in Vienna talks

Spokesman for Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that the western powers were to blame for lack of success in the previous rounds of Vienna talks on revving the Iran nuclear deal(JCPOA).

In an interview with Mehr news agency on Sun., Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini lashed out at European countries that are parties to the Vienna talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal or JCPOA because they did not live up to their commitments in accordance with the JCPOA.

COVID-19 death toll mounts to 117,182 in Iran

Some 391 more Iranians died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours and 4,764,998 people out of a total of 5,424,835 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered, according to Health Ministry.

The Iranian Health Ministry announced in a statement on Sunday that 15,975 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 5,424,835.

Iran witnessing 'gradual' decline in COVID-19 cases, deaths

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at the Ministry of Health, Iran has witnessed a gradual decline in the number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in recent days.

"Fortunately, in recent days, we are witnessing a decreasing trend in the number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths", the head of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

‘Nightly Whispers’ to take part in Japanese film festival

Iranian Short film ‘Nightly Whispers’ directed by Omid Abdollahi, will take part in the 16th edition of the Sapporo International Short Film Festival and Market in Japan.

Written and directed by Omid Abdollahi and produced by Hossein Kakavand, ‘Nightly Whispers' tells the story of a single dad whose daughter is in a relationship with an unknown guy. The girl refuses to introduce the guy to his father but after all, they meet and at that point, the father encounters something awkward and intolerable.

FM Amir-Abdollahian to depart for New York on Mon.

Stating that Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian will leave for New York to attend the General Assembly, a spokesman with the Foreign Ministry stressed that Iran has no plans to meet with US officials in New York.

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

AEOI chief arrives in Vienna

Head of Atomic Energy Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran (AEOI) arrived in Vienna to participate in the 65th IAEA General Conference.

Mohammad Eslami, the Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, arrived in Vienna on Sunday to attend the 65th Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference.

