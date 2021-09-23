Illegal, unilateral sanctions on Iran should be lifted

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has met one-on-one with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s annual conference, the official website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported.

In the meeting held on Wednesday night, the two sides discussed bilateral and regional issues, especially developments in Afghanistan and Syria.

As for bilateral cooperation, the two sides agreed that a meeting of the Iran-Turkey Strategic Committee be held upon the Turkish foreign minister’s trip before the upcoming summit, and that the agenda for a meeting of the High Committee be drawn up.

They also agreed that a trilateral meeting between Iran, Azerbaijan Republic and Turkey be held in Tehran.

In the meeting, Amirabdollahian highlighted strategic relations between the two countries.

During the tenure of the new Iranian administration, he said, the Iranian first vice president will co-chair the Iran-Turkey Joint Commission, which is a serious improvement in that regard.

He said Iran stands ready to hold meetings of the joint commission which have been delayed for some time.

In the meeting, Amirabdollahia also conveyed to Çavuşoğlu an invitation message from Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi for his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

As for regional issues, Iran’s foreign minister underlined that new developments are unfolding in the region, and highlighted the need for regular consultations between Tehran and Ankara more than ever before.

Amirabdollahian also touched upon developments in Afghanistan.

“We are in contact with all sides in this country, but what is very important is the necessity of the formation of an all-inclusive government as the lasting solution for peace and stability in Afghanistan,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

The Turkish foreign minister, in turn, welcomed the upgrading of the level of the presidency of the Iran-Turkey Joint Commission, and said on Turkey’ side, too, the vice president will co-chair the committee.

Çavuşoğlu lambasted sanctions against Iran, and noted illegal and unilateral sanctions against Iran should be lifted.

He expressed readiness to attend a trilateral meeting in Tehran, saying he is ready to travel to Tehran to resume consultations.

He also touched upon regional issues, saying the two countries are facing common regional challenges, including the situation in Afghanistan, which makes closer consultations all the more necessary.

He also emphasized the significance of the formation of a broad-based government in Afghanistan, and voiced concern over the possible escalation of violence and extremism in the country.

It is noteworthy that the two sides also agreed on visits to Iran by Turkish interior and justice ministers as well as the extradition of criminals.

