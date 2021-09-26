Iran can increase its annual exports to Brazil to $2bn

Saying that to total value of Iran’s export to Brazil can increase to $2 billion, Seyyed Fakhreddin Amerian Chairman of the Board of Directors of Iran-Brazil Joint Chamber of Commerce said that efforts are underway to reduce customs duties of Iranian products at Brazil Customs in order to increase power of competition at target market in Brazil.

Amerian said Brazil exports $4 and $5 billion value of products to Iran each year while the total value of Iran’s export to Brazil stands at just $100 million, which is negligible.

If infrastructures are amended, Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys high capability of increasing its export value to Brazil up to $1 to $2 billion annually, the economic official pointed out.

He added that through the coordination made in this regard, a delegation of lawmakers at the Iranian Parliament and Board of Directors of Iran-Brazil Joint Chamber of Commerce will visit Sao Paulo in Brazil next month to discuss ways to develop trade and economic ties between the two countries of Iran and Brazil.

In addition, an exhibition of Iranian products will be showcased in Brazil, he said, adding, “It is hoped that trade exchanges between the two countries will improve as compared to before.”

