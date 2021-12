Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 7

Arman-e Melli:

President Raeisi: Iran welcomes boosting relations with UAE

Asia:

Fatemeh Khalili shines in 2021 World Women's Handball

Aftab:

Ulyanov: There is room for further negotiations

Ebtekar:

Iran serious about reaching agreement in Vienna

Iran-UAE relations at turning point

FM Amir-Abdollahian: Iran's demands not beyond text of JCPOA

Iran:

President Raeisi: Iran supporting security of Persian Gulf states

Kayhan:

Khatibzadeh: No interim agreement on agenda in Vienna talks

RHM/