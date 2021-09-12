Grossi's visit to Tehran to be welcomed in IAEA BoG meeting

The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived in Tehran on Saturday night at the head of a delegation to meet with the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. The visit comes on the eve of a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

"So, the visit of the IAEA Director-General Mr. R. Grossi to Tehran was successful", the Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in a tweet on Monday.

"Congratulations to the DG and Iran. No doubt that the IAEA Governors at their session starting on Monday will welcome the visit and its results", he added.

Ulyanov's comment came in response to Kazem Gharibabadi's tweet who said, "Joint Statement by the Head of AEOI and IAEA DG: the parties recalled and reaffirmed the spirit of cooperation and mutual trust and its continuation and emphasized on the necessity of addressing the relevant issues in a constructive atmosphere and exclusively in a technical manner."

RHM/FNA14000621000584