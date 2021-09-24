Iranian spokesman responds to UK foreign secretary

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh took to Twitter to respond to the recent anti-Iran tweets by the new UK foreign secretary Liz Truss on a dual national who is imprisoned in Iran on espionage charges, saying "Harsh tweets—contrary to IRL tone—may fetch headlines."

"But slogans can never replace lawful verdicts issued by courts," Khatibzadeh added.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman added, "As FM @Amirabdolahian has made clear, UK must adopt long overdue change in its approach."

