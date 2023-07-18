Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 18

Kayhan:
Iran inaugurates Chamshir Dam, tallest concrete (RCC) dam in West Asia
Asr-e Toseei:
Iran not to neglect diplomatic opportunities to secure nation's rights
Atrak:
Iranian nation knows how to turn threats into opportunity
Quds:
Iran-China agreements to be implemented next month
Shargh:
Leader appreciates Iran volleyball team on world championship
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Erdogan says Turkey will not leave N Syria
Oman new efforts to advance Iran-US talks
Etemad:
Iran crowned at Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship
Aftab:
Iran rejects interference by any side regarding territorial integrity
