Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 18

TEHRAN, Jul. 18 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, July 18.

Kayhan:

Iran inaugurates Chamshir Dam, tallest concrete (RCC) dam in West Asia

Asr-e Toseei:

Iran not to neglect diplomatic opportunities to secure nation's rights

Atrak:

Iranian nation knows how to turn threats into opportunity

Quds:

Iran-China agreements to be implemented next month

Shargh:

Leader appreciates Iran volleyball team on world championship

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Erdogan says Turkey will not leave N Syria

Oman new efforts to advance Iran-US talks

Etemad: 

Iran crowned at Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship

Aftab:

Iran rejects interference by any side regarding territorial integrity

