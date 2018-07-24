Iran sweeps S Korea at Asian U20 Volleyball C’ships

Iranian squad beat the East Asian team 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-19) and topped Pool A with two wins, without losing even one set.

Iranian young volleyball players had managed to win title-holders China in their first match.

Accordingly, Iran advanced to the next stage of the competition and will hold its next match on Wednesday. Iran’s rival in the next round will be determined today.

“I am satisfied with the way our players played in these two matches against China and South Korea. We concentrate on winning the title, that’s why we are here in Bahrain,” Ataei said in the post-match news conference, Tehran Times reported.

The 19 edition of Asian Men’s U20 Volleyball Championship kicked off on July 21 in Bahrain’s Manama and will go through July 28.

The top two teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship as the AVC representatives.

