  1. Sports
24 July 2018 - 11:32

Iran sweeps S Korea at Asian U20 Volleyball C’ships

Iran sweeps S Korea at Asian U20 Volleyball C’ships

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Iranian volleyball team gained a 3-0 victory on Monday over the traditional rival South Korea at 2018 Asian Men’s U20 Volleyball Championship.

Iranian squad beat the East Asian team 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-19) and topped Pool A with two wins, without losing even one set.

Iranian young volleyball players had managed to win title-holders China in their first match.

Accordingly, Iran advanced to the next stage of the competition and will hold its next match on Wednesday. Iran’s rival in the next round will be determined today.

“I am satisfied with the way our players played in these two matches against China and South Korea. We concentrate on winning the title, that’s why we are here in Bahrain,” Ataei said in the post-match news conference, Tehran Times reported.

The 19 edition of Asian Men’s U20 Volleyball Championship kicked off on July 21 in Bahrain’s Manama and will go through July 28.

The top two teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship as the AVC representatives.

MAH/4355139

News Code 136013

Tags

More News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News