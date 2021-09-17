Iran to back formation of inclusive govt. in Afghanistan

Ebrahim Raeisi President of the Islamic Republic of Iran made the remarks in his meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of SCO Summit in Dushanbe capital of Tajikistan on Thu.

While congratulating Uzbek president on the occasion of 30th anniversary of independence of Uzbekistan, President Raeisi stated that activation of joint cooperation commission and participation of activists of private sector can play a key and effective role in expansion of economic ties and interactions between the two countries of Iran and Uzbekistan.

Islamic Republic of Iran is eager to promote economic relations with Uzbekistan as it seeks to give a boost to its relations with all neighboring countries, President Raeisi emphasized.

Expressing satisfaction with Uzbekistan’s rotating presidency over Shanghai Cooperation Organization for upcoming term, President Raeisi said that positive and constructive viewpoint of President Mirziyoyev can bring about many blessings for the region and member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The Uzbekistan president, for his turn, pointed to President Raeisi’s brilliant experience in chairing Iranian Judiciary and fighting effectively against economic corruption and said that he would be happy to make use of fruitful experiences of President Raeisi in the fight against corruption.

Uzbekistan is seeking an operational roadmap to expand economic ties with Iran, especially in the field of transportation, and to further activate North-South Corridor, with the Iranian Port of Chabahar, Uzbek president stressed.

The common civilizational and historical background of the two countries can play an important role in facilitating expansion of economic and cultural relations between the two countries, Mirziyoyev added.

It should be noted that Iranian President Raeisi arrived in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan on Thu. to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit at the official invitation of his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon.

