Iran, Russia, Pakistan reach good agreement on Afghanistan

Saeed Khatibzadeh broke the news on Fri. and said that comprehensive and constructive talks were held by the foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, China and Pakistan over the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Provision of the agreements of mutual meetings held between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Russian, Chinese, and Pakistani counterparts will be announced in the near future, he said.

The foreign ministers of these four countries held talks on Afghanistan on the sidelines of 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

According to Khatibzadeh, subjects and agreements of the meetings will be reflected in the upcoming statement which will be issued in the next hours.

The four states are trying to exert their positive influence to help Afghanistan find a proper way to establish an inclusive government and consolidate security and stability in Afghanistan.

