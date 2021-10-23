Iranian delegation meets Uzbek Parl. Speaker for mutual ties

Headed by Iranian lawmaker Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, Iran-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Group has traveled to Uzbekistan upon an invitation by Uzbek Head of Central Commission for elections to observe the upcoming presidential elections in Uzbekistan.

Referring to the developments of the past few years in Uzbekistan, the head of the Iranian delegation expressed hope that the upcoming elections would be held successfully.

Emphasizing the need for strengthening parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, he stressed the development of relations between Iran and Uzbekistan in economic and transit fields as well as cooperation on Afghanistan issues.

Nurdinjon Ismailov Speaker of the Uzbekistan Legislative Chamber pointed to his previous visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran and meeting with Iranian President and Parliament Speaker as ‘positive’ and called for continuation of talks between senior officials of the two countries on issues of mutual interests.

Iranian parliamentary delegation left Tehran for Tashkent on Friday to observe Uzbekistan’s presidential election.

Upcoming presidential elections are scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan on 24 October 2021. This will be sixth presidential election held in the independent republic. The previous presidential election was held in 2016, following the death of incumbent President Islam Karimov on 2 September of that year.

MA/IRN84515785