China welcomes Iran permanent membership in Shanghai Coop Org.

Referring to China's support for Iran's permanent membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Chinese Foreign Minister called for developing relations with Iran under the 25-year Cooperation Program.

A meeting was held between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit which is being held in Tajikistan,

Referring to the Asian-oriented foreign policy of the government of Ebrahim Raeisi, Amir-Abdollahian stressed the determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to advance relations with China based on the 25-year Cooperation Program signed by Tehran and Beijing.

Imran Khan, Raeisi confer on forming inclusive Afghan govt.

Forming an inclusive government and preventing foreign interference is the key to solving Afghanistan's problems, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said in his meeting with the Prime minister of Pakistan.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi is in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

On the sidelines of the summit, President Raeisi met and held talks with the Prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

Hailing valuable potential for expanding relations between Tehran and Islamabad, Raeisi added in this meeting, "Improving border security will lead to the expansion of economic interactions and the development of border areas."

Source of contamination reported by IAEA unknown: envoy

The source of the contamination reported by IAEA is completely unknown to Tehran, Iranian envoy to the IAEA said, calling on IAEA to refrain from politicizing such issues and be vigilant in its positions and written reports.

Despite the fact that Iran has provided a written explanation over the existence of uranium contamination in one of the nuclear sites on May 26, 2021, unfortunately, the IAEA continues to state that Iran has not yet provided an explanation, Kazem Gharibabadi, the Permanent Ambassador of Iran in International Organizations in Vienna said.

He made the remarks as Iran's representative at the quarterly meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

On sidelines of SCO summit:

Uzbek, Belarus presidents ,Pakistani PM meet Raeisi

On the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tajikistan, the Iranian President met and held talks with his Uzbek and Belarus counterparts and the Prime minister of Pakistan.

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi has traveled to Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit that is slated to be held on September 16-17.

According to him, his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon has invited the president to attend the SCO summit.

On the sidelines of the SCO summit, he met and held talks with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Iran attaches importance to relations with African countries

In his meeting with the South African envoy to Tehran, the Iranian Foreign Minister attached importance to the role of African countries, including South Africa, in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

South African Ambassador to Tehran Vika Mazwi Khumalo met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Iranian diplomat stresses providing humanitarian aid in Syria

Emphasizing the need to focus on humanitarian aid in Syria, an Iranian diplomat in United Nations said that the Syrian people and government must continue to work together to overcome the challenges.

For more than 10 years, the Syrian people have been suffering from one of the biggest humanitarian problems in the world, Ambassador and Chargé d’affaires ad interim of the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations said on Wednesday.

Zahra Ershadi made the remarks before the UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Syria and West Asia.

IAEA must refrain from politicizing Iran nuclear program

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna called on the IAEA to reduce tensions, refrain from politicizing Iran's nuclear program, and return to normal technical cooperation with Iran.

"All the safeguards obligations with IAEA should be strictly observed by all states with agreements in force, including Iran", Mikhail Ulyanov Russia’s Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna said in his Twitter account.

Iranian COVIran Barekat registered for UNFCCC session cop 26

The COVIran Barekat vaccine has been registered among the ones necessary to attend the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, the spokesman of the Iran Food and Drug Administration said.

Iran COVID-19 update: 18,021 new cases, 453 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 18,021 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country and 453 people have lost their lives since Wednesday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 2,859 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

President Raeisi arrives in Dushanbe

The Iranian President has just arrived in Dushanbe to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit at the invitation of his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit is slated to be hold on September 16-17.

This trip will be a new chapter in Iran's relations with Tajikistan, Ebrahim Raeisi said before his departure.

Relations with the regional and neighboring countries, including Tajikistan, are among the priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said.

Washington, Tel Aviv share common goals toward Tehran

According to the spokesman for the United States Department of State, Washington and Tel Aviv share common goals in terms of preventing Iranian nuclear programs.

Answering a question over the claims raised by Zionist War Minister over JCPOA, Ned Price, a spokesman for the United States Department of State said that he will leave it to the Israeli regime to characterize its position on the JCPOA or the Iranian nuclear program more broadly.

Iran defeats S Korea 3-0 in Asian volleyball c’ship

On Thursday, Iran’s national volleyball team defeated its South Korean rival in the 2021 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship.

On Thursday, Behrouz Ataei’s team downed Pakistan 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-20) and advanced to the next round of competitions.

Iranian President departs for Tajikistan to attend SCO summit

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, Iranian President has departed for the Dushanbe to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit that is slated to be hold on September 16-17.

This trip will be a new chapter in Iran's relations with Tajikistan, Ebrahim Raeisi said before his departure.

Ethiopian FM felicitates Amir-Abdollahian on his inauguration

Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke congratulated Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Addressing Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a message, Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke congratulated him on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

2 Iranian vaccines effective for vaccinating teenagers: Zali

Alireza Zali, the director of the Tehran Coronavirus Taskforce, said on Wednesday that two locally manufactured vaccines in Iran are highly effective for vaccinating teenagers.

Speaking on Wednesday at a session of Tehran Coronavirus Taskforce, Dr. Alireza Zali said that the figures suggest the fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is in decline as the vaccinating of Tehraners gains momentum.

