Police bust over 1.2 tons of narcotics in SE Iran

Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri, the Police Commander of Sistan and Baluchestan said on Saturday that yesterday, in a clash between the anti-narcotics police in the cities of Iranshahr, Saravan and Khash, a drug-smuggling gang was dismantled on the Saravan-Khash road.

During the operation, 4 vehicles belonging to smugglers were seized in addition to the confiscation of 1,246 kilograms of opium, he added.

According to the police chief, 4 smugglers were also arrested and some weapons and ammunition were seized.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, has been used as the main conduit for smuggling Afghan drugs to narcotics kingpins in Europe.

The country is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

