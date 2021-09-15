  1. Iran
Sep 15, 2021, 3:34 PM

Iran reports 19,732 new cases of Covid-19, 452 deaths

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – The Iranian health ministry said on Wednesday that as many as 452 people lost their lives after contracting the Covid-19 virus while reporting 19,732 new cases of infection with the disease in the past 24 hours.

The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that the Covid-19 pandemic claimed the lives of 452 Iranians in the past 24 hours since Tuesday, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began in February 2020 so far to 115,619 people.

Meanwhile, the statement said that 19,732 new cases of the contagious disease were detected, bringing the total detected cases to 5,360,387.

Also, 4,654,558 Iranians have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospitals, the statement added.

Currently, 7,054 patients with Covid-19 are being treated in the intensive care units of hospitals across the country.

Currently, 168 cities in the country are classified as red-coded cities with a high risk of contracting the disease, 209 cities are orange-coded with a medium risk, and 71 cities are yellow-coded with low risks of contraction.

