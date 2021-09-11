  1. Culture
Sep 11, 2021, 9:00 PM

Iranian film enters Chicago children film festival

Iranian film enters Chicago children film festival

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Iranian short film "300 Per Night" directed by Mohsen Najafi Mehri will compete in the 38th edition of the Chicago International Children's Film Festival.

"300 Per Night", which is a short film made in Iran written and directed by Mohsen Najafi Mehri, has been selected to vie at the 38th edition of the Chicago International Children's Film Festival.

The selected film will compete in the fiction and animation section of the Chicago International Children's Film Festival.

"300 Per Night" tells the story of a number of children who are trying to rent out their villas sitting on the sides of a highway, but one of them called Ehsan does not want to rent out the villa one night but that is not an easy job.

KI/5302112

News Code 178510
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178510/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News