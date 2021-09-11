Iranian film enters Chicago children film festival

"300 Per Night", which is a short film made in Iran written and directed by Mohsen Najafi Mehri, has been selected to vie at the 38th edition of the Chicago International Children's Film Festival.

The selected film will compete in the fiction and animation section of the Chicago International Children's Film Festival.

"300 Per Night" tells the story of a number of children who are trying to rent out their villas sitting on the sides of a highway, but one of them called Ehsan does not want to rent out the villa one night but that is not an easy job.

