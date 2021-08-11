Taliban reportedly capture Afghan Army HQ at Kunduz Airport

The security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated dramatically over the past week, with the Taliban capturing at least nine provincial capitals. The offensives come amid the ongoing withdrawal of US and coalition forces. All foreign forces apart from a 500-troop strong contingent of Turkish troops are expected to be gone by the end of August.

Afghan government officials have confirmed that the Taliban have captured the army headquarters at Kunduz airport, thus bringing to an end the militia's campaign in the region, Sputnik reported.

Unauthenticated video footage purported to have been filmed at the airport, including footage released by the Taliban's Telegram channel, shows fighters standing inside or near the base, and posing with trophy equipment, including a rotorless Mil Mi-24 helicopter gunship on a runway.

Additional footage shows Taliban fighters collecting weapons, supposedly captured from surrendering Afghan army forces.

The Taliban claimed that it took the strategic city of Kunduz, situated in northeastern Afghanistan, on 8 August.

ZZ/SPUTNIK