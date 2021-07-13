  1. Politics
Jul 13, 2021, 1:50 PM

More than 300 Taliban members killed in last 24 hours

More than 300 Taliban members killed in last 24 hours

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – The Kabul government announced that hundreds of Taliban members had been killed and their ammunition and equipment destroyed in recent operations by Afghan forces and civilians in various provinces.

In a series of tweets, the Afghan Ministry of Defense announced the latest developments, the progress of the country's military forces in retaking different areas from the Taliban, and the number of members of the group killed in various operations.

In the past 24 hours, 267 Taliban members have been killed, 119 injured and 4 arrested in military operations by security forces in Nangarhar, Laghman, Kandahar, Herat, Balkh, Faryab, Jowzjan, Helmand, Badakhshan, Kunduz, Takhar, Kapisa and Kabul provinces, the ministry said, adding that also, 13 improvised explosive devices were neutralized.

The ministry also reported that 29 members of the Taliban, including three senior commanders of the group, were killed in yesterday's airstrikes by the Afghan Air Force.

The Afghan military, security and civilian forces, backed by the air force, repelled Taliban attacks in the Kuran wa Munjan District of Badakhshan province yesterday. During the operation, 32 Taliban members were killed and 14 wounded. Also, 4 vehicles of this group were destroyed.

MNA/5256920

News Code 176059
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176059/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News