More than 300 Taliban members killed in last 24 hours

In a series of tweets, the Afghan Ministry of Defense announced the latest developments, the progress of the country's military forces in retaking different areas from the Taliban, and the number of members of the group killed in various operations.

In the past 24 hours, 267 Taliban members have been killed, 119 injured and 4 arrested in military operations by security forces in Nangarhar, Laghman, Kandahar, Herat, Balkh, Faryab, Jowzjan, Helmand, Badakhshan, Kunduz, Takhar, Kapisa and Kabul provinces, the ministry said, adding that also, 13 improvised explosive devices were neutralized.

The ministry also reported that 29 members of the Taliban, including three senior commanders of the group, were killed in yesterday's airstrikes by the Afghan Air Force.

The Afghan military, security and civilian forces, backed by the air force, repelled Taliban attacks in the Kuran wa Munjan District of Badakhshan province yesterday. During the operation, 32 Taliban members were killed and 14 wounded. Also, 4 vehicles of this group were destroyed.

