Taliban takes control of Jowzjan airport in N Afghanistan

Taliban took control of the airport in Jowzjan province in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, Al-Jazeera reported.

This is while that Al-Jazeera TV network has so far declined to mention more details about Taliban’s seizure of Jowzjan Airport.

On the other hand, two representatives of people of Badakhshan province in Afghan Parliament announced the fall of city of Fayzabad, capital of the province, to the Taliban on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the number of provincial centers that have fallen to Taliban Group have reached nine.

Also, a few hours ago, it was announced that Afghan government forces are confirming Taliban have taken control of the airport in Kunduz province which would mean the complete fall of the city.

