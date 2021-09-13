Netanyahu trial resumes

Netanyahu, now leader of the opposition, was not present at the hearing at the court, having been granted an exemption, zionist resources announced.

Yeshua is the first witness to give testimony in Netanyahu’s trial. He is a top witness in Case 4000, in which Netanyahu is alleged to have abused his powers when he served as both premier and communications minister from 2014 to 2017.

Netanyahu’s defense attorneys entered the courtroom Monday armed with fresh evidence — drawn from personal communications between Yeshua and other figures — that they say will show that Netanyahu was not given preferential coverage by the news website.

Netanyahu is accused of using his position in order to illicitly benefit the business interests of Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholder of the telecom company Bezeq. In exchange, Elovitch allegedly provided Netanyahu and his family with positive coverage on the Elovitch-owned Walla news website, including allowing the then-prime minister’s associates and family members to dictate editorial content and policy on a regular basis.

