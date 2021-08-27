Zionists kill 9 Palestinian children in less than 2 months

The United Nations Children's Fund has published a comprehensive report on the latest crimes committed by Zionist military forces against Palestinian children in the occupied lands and territories, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Zionist military forces killed nine Palestinian children in less than two months. These children were shot dead by the Zionist soldiers.

The Zionists have also detained 170 Palestinian children in the occupied lands alone in recent months, the UN agency said in a statement. UNICEF has also stated that it is no longer able to support Palestinian children due to a budget deficit.

It should be noted that the series of actions of the Zionist regime against Palestinians, especially children, have considerably intensified.

Like former Zionist regime's Prime Minister Netanyahu, Naftali Bennett's Cabinet has also pursued hostile policies against Palestinians.

MA/5290294