Palestinian Resistance groups ready to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque

Reacting to the recent aggressions of Zionists on Al-Aqsa Mosque, Tariq Salmi Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement Spokesman reiterated that Palestinian Resistance groups are ready to defend the Mosque with utmost power, WAFA News reported.

He emphasized that the insistence of the Zionist enemy for the attack of settlers on Al-Aqsa Mosque during these auspicious days, especially on the day of Arafa, is a clear aggression against all Muslims and will hurt the feelings and emotions of every Muslim.

He further stressed that the goal of these aggressive policies of the Zionist regime is to escalate tensions and destabilize the situation, adding that the colonial project of the Zionist regime is the most dangerous type of aggression. The Zionists understand only the language of force and power.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Tariq Salmi further reminded that Zionists are trying to change the balance of power in their favor. The fact is that the Palestinian Resistance groups are closely monitoring the events happening in Al-Aqsa Mosque and will respond to their attacks.

The Palestinian Resistance groups can react at appropriate time and place to the Zionist regime, which is in fact responsible for aggravating the situation in occupied lands and territories. The Resistance overthrew former Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and today is able to overthrow other Zionist generals, he added.

MA/5262010