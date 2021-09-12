AEOI, IAEA reaffirmed spirit of cooperation, mutual trust

"Joint Statement by the Head of AEOI and IAEA DG: the parties recalled and reaffirmed the spirit of cooperation and mutual trust and its continuation and emphasized on the necessity of addressing the relevant issues in a constructive atmosphere and exclusively in a technical manner," Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s representative to the international organizations in Vienna wrote in several posts on his Twitter account after the Sunday visit of the IAEA director general Rafael Grossi to Tehran and meeting with the head of the Iranian nuclear agency (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami.

"In the framework of the existing cooperation, the two sides decided to maintain their mutual interactions and meetings at relevant levels. To this end, the Vice-President and the Head of AEOI will meet the IAEA DG at the sidelines of the upcoming General Conference," Gharibabadi added.

The Iranian diplomat further said, "IAEA’s inspectors are permitted to service the identified equipment and replace their storage media which will be kept under the joint IAEA and AEOI seals in the Islamic Republic of Iran. The way and the timing are agreed by the two sides."

KI/ALAM5795973