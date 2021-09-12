Eslami calls meeting with IAEA chief 'constructive'

The meeting between the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran finished and the two sides issued a joint statement after the meeting.

"The parties reaffirmed the spirit of cooperation and mutual trust and the importance of its continuation, as well as the need to address the issues in a constructive and exclusively technical atmosphere. The two sides decided to continue reciprocal meetings at relevant levels in the framework of existing interactions and cooperation. In this regard, the Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran will meet with the Director-General on the sidelines of the IAEA General Conference, and the Director-General will travel to Tehran in the near future for high-level consultations to strengthen cooperation between Iran and the IAEA in various fields. Agency inspectors are allowed to service the specified surveillance equipment and replace their memory cards, which will be kept under joint seal in Iran," the statement read.

After the meeting, Mohammad Eslami told reporters, "We had constructive negotiations. There are essentially technical issues between the two sides. We agreed to participate in the next summit and to continue our negotiations on the sidelines of the summit."

"The Director-General of the Agency is scheduled to travel to Tehran in the near future to hold talks with the authorities on replacement of the memory cards of the cameras," he added.

"The mutual trust between Iran and the IAEA is of importance for us," Eslami said.

Grossi, for his part, said, "This visit is very important for me as it took place after the new government takes office. This means that Iran and the IAEA must work together and expand their cooperation."

Appreciating Eslami's hospitality, he added, "We have to negotiate and exchange issues. This is my first visit after his appointment, and during this meeting, technical issues were discussed."

"In less than two weeks, the IAEA General Conference will be held and this is one of the most important events in the world. I was glad to hear that Mr. Eslami is leading the Iranian delegation and we agreed to continue the talks in Vienna. Then, I will return to Iran for high-level talks with the Iranian authorities," said Grossi, calling the negotiations "positive".

The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived in Tehran on Saturday night at the head of a delegation to meet with the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. The visit comes on the eve of a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

