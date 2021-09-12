Iran, UN atomic energy chiefs hold talks in Tehran

The meeting was held at the place of AEOI.

No further data has been held about the discussed subjects in this meeting.

It should be noted that IAEA chief Rafael Grossi arrived in Tehran last night to meet with Eslami and to discuss issues between Iran and the IAEA.

“During Grossi’s visit to Tehran, there will be no change in the IAEA’s access to the data at [Iran’s] nuclear facilities, and the agency will still have no access to the surveillance cameras’ footage,” a source told Press TV on Saturday night.

The source explained that Grossi’s visit has nothing to do with the restrictions imposed by Iran on the IAEA concerning its access to the camera footage at Iran’s nuclear facilities.

