  1. Politics
Sep 12, 2021, 11:16 AM

Iran, UN atomic energy chiefs hold talks in Tehran

Iran, UN atomic energy chiefs hold talks in Tehran

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – IAEA chief Rafael Grossi and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami met and held talks in Tehran on Sun.

The meeting was held at the place of AEOI. 

No further data has been held about the discussed subjects in this meeting.

It should be noted that IAEA chief Rafael Grossi arrived in Tehran last night to meet with Eslami and to discuss issues between Iran and the IAEA.

“During Grossi’s visit to Tehran, there will be no change in the IAEA’s access to the data at [Iran’s] nuclear facilities, and the agency will still have no access to the surveillance cameras’ footage,” a source told Press TV on Saturday night.

The source explained that Grossi’s visit has nothing to do with the restrictions imposed by Iran on the IAEA concerning its access to the camera footage at Iran’s nuclear facilities.

HJ/IRN84468047

News Code 178537
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178537/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News