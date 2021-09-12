Police bust over 2 tons of illicit drugs in Tehran

General Hossein Rahimi said that during the operation, police forces have managed to seize 2,004 kg of narcotics and arrest members of four drug trafficking gangs and 80 smugglers.

He also added that three firearms and 235 bullets have been also confiscated by police forces.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

