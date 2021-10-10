Police seize over 1.5 tons of narcotics in SE Iran

The commander of Sistan and Baluchestan police Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri said that the police forces in the southeastern province could identify an armed drug-trafficking gang in the province who were trying to transfer a big shipment of illicit drugs from Khash County into the central parts of the country.

During a clash between police forces and smugglers, eight of them have been arrested and the rest of them fled to the highlands of the area using the darkness of the night, he added.

The police forces busted 1.557 tons of illicit drugs, consisting of 1.536 of opium and 19 kg of hashish and 2 kg of crystal in addition to confiscation of some weapons, Taheri noted.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

