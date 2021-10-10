  1. Politics
Oct 10, 2021, 1:20 PM

Police seize over 1.5 tons of narcotics in SE Iran

Police seize over 1.5 tons of narcotics in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – The Sistan and Baluchestan police commander announced the arrest of three drug traffickers and the seizure of 1,557 kilograms of illicit drugs in the province.

The commander of Sistan and Baluchestan police Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri said that the police forces in the southeastern province could identify an armed drug-trafficking gang in the province who were trying to transfer a big shipment of illicit drugs from Khash County into the central parts of the country.

During a clash between police forces and smugglers, eight of them have been arrested and the rest of them fled to the highlands of the area using the darkness of the night, he added.

The police forces busted 1.557 tons of illicit drugs, consisting of 1.536 of opium and 19 kg of hashish and 2 kg of crystal in addition to confiscation of some weapons, Taheri noted.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

ZZ/5323897

News Code 179555
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179555/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News