Over 3 tons of narcotics confiscated in SE Iran

Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi broke the news on Wednesday, saying that border guards of Sistan and Baluchestan province were informed about the activities of a large drug trafficking gang in the province.

The border guards gathered intelligence on the activities of this drug band and found out that the smugglers had plans to transfer the illicit drugs from the southeastern regions to the central parts of the country, he added.

According to Goudarzi, during the operation, the border guards managed to seize 2,679 kilograms of opium.

He also said that the border guards of Saravan seized 571 kilograms of opium in another operation.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

