923 kg of drugs seized, 4 smugglers arrested in SE Iran

The Police Chief of Sistan and Baluchistan Province Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri broke the news on Monday, saying that the police forces of the province obtained clues about the transfer of drug shipments from the southern parts of the province to the northern provinces of the country.

In this operation, the members of this gang, who were trying to transfer drugs using 3 vehicles, were observed by the police forces in one of the main routes in Khash city.

According to Taheri, the police forces arrested 4 smugglers and seized 3 vehicles, in addition to the confiscation of 923 kilograms of opium.

