Zionist regime attacks targets in center of Gaza Strip

Palestinian media reported that a Hamas base in the center of the Gaza Strip was targeted by Zionist drones.

The Jerusalem Post also reported that the attack was carried out in retaliation for firing rockets from the Gaza Strip at the Zionist settlement of Sderot.

On Saturday evening, a spokesman for the Israeli regime's army claimed that a rocket had been fired from the Gaza Strip at the Israeli settlement of Sderot, which had been intercepted by the Iron Dome system. Some Hebrew news sources also reported that a Zionist was injured while fleeing and taking refuge in the shelter.

Clashes between Palestinian civilians and Zionist forces have escalated in various parts of the West Bank since Saturday afternoon.

