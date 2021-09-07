Zionist fighter jets attack Khan Yunis in Gaza Strip (+VIDEO)

Arab media outlets, including the Palestinian news agency 'Shehab' and Al-Jazeera, reported on Tuesday morning that a terrible explosion had been heard in the western city of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.

A Shehab correspondent from the Gaza Strip reported that Zionist fighters had targeted the Qadisiyah base in Khan Yunis with several missiles.

Al-Mayadeen reported minutes later that the attacks were not over and that the occupying regime's warplanes were still bombing Khan Yunis.

Palestinian media said the bombings were so intense that the terrible sound shook the entire Gaza Strip and that a lot of light could be seen from a distance.

Moments later, the Shehab news agency reported that Israeli fighter jets had again targeted the Al-Quds base in the western part of the city in a re-attack on Khan Younis.

The Zionist regime's army claimed that the attack was carried out in response to the sending of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip to the occupied territories.

Zionist fighter jets, helicopters, drones and artillery have repeatedly targeted various areas of the Gaza Strip in recent months.

