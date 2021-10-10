  1. Politics
Oct 10, 2021, 3:00 PM

Palestinian Resistance groups test-fire new missile

Palestinian Resistance groups test-fire new missile

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – A Palestinian news source said that the Palestinian Resistance has successfully tested fire a new missile to develop their military capabilities.

The Palestinian Resistance has test-fired a missile into the sea to expand its capabilities, a correspondent for the Palestinian network Quds reported on Sunday.

The Zionist regime reports that Hamas has had missile tests, while the Palestinian media affiliated with the Resistance groups rarely report on their own missile tests.

In this regard, the Israeli regime's Channel 12 claimed that the Hamas movement had test-fired four missiles from the shores of Gaza into the sea.

In June, a member of the Hamas political bureau declared that the Palestinian resistance had resumed missile production after the recent Israeli aggression.

"Our factories and workshops have resumed production of thousands of missiles to stop the bullying behaviour of Netanyahu in Quds and Tel Aviv," Fathi Hamad, a member of Hamas' political bureau, said in a message.

KI/FNA14000718000429

News Code 179559
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179559/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News