Explosions heard in Zionist settlements near Gaza Strip

The media in the occupied territories reported the sound of explosions in Zionist settlements around the Gaza Strip.

According to Zionist news sources, a rocket has been fired from Gaza into the Eshkol area in the occupied territories.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth also reported that sirens were sounded in towns around the Gaza Strip.

Simultaneously, some Palestinian and Israeli media outlets have claimed that sirens were sounded in the Shalomit area on the border between occupied Palestine and Lebanon.

Hours ago, however, the Zionist media claimed the arrest of two of the six Palestinian prisoners who had escaped from the high-security prison last week.

ZZ/5301529