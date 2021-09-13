Zionists attack targets in Northern, Southern Gaza Strip

On Monday morning, Zionist media reported an Israeli airstrike on targets in Gaza.

The sources claimed that it was in response to the rocket attack carried out by Resistance Forces against a Zionist town.

According to Palestinian media, explosions were heard in the southern and northern parts of the Gaza Strip.

Safa News reported that targets in the Gaza Strip were attacked by Israeli warplanes.

On Sunday, Palestinian media reported that a Hamas base in the center of the Gaza Strip was targeted by Zionist drones.

On Saturday evening, a spokesman for the Israeli regime's army claimed that a rocket had been fired from the Gaza Strip at the Israeli settlement of Sderot, which had been intercepted by the Iron Dome system. Some Hebrew news sources also reported that a Zionist was injured while fleeing and taking refuge in the shelter.

