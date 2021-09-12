Zionists accuse 4 Palestinian fugitives of terrorism

The officials of the Israeli occupying regime sent four prisoners of the ‘Tunnel of Freedom ‘operation from Gilboa prison, who were re-captured in the last two days, to stand trial in the city of Al-Nusra in the north of the occupied territories.

Israeli media reported that the occupying forces arrested Zakaria al-Zubeidi and Mohammad Aradeh in parking between Shibli and Umm al-Ghanam villages, located in the south of Al-Nusra city, on Saturday morning, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

Zionist militants also arrested Mahamoud Aradeh and Yakub Kaderi on Friday near the Jebel al-Qafzeh area in the south of A-Nusra.

When these four Palestinian heroes were taken to the court, the Palestinian residents of Al-Nusra also expressed their solidarity with the prisoners by holding a demonstration in front of the court.

Meanwhile, the Zionist regime's media reported further details of the trial.

The Hebrew-language newspaper Haaretz reported that the Israeli court charged four prisoners with plotting a terrorist operation and connection to a terrorist group.

The Al-Nusra court also extended the detention of the four Palestinian prisoners for nine days.

The four detainees were also barred from meeting with their lawyers, according to the court ruling.

Six Palestinians tunneled out of the Gilboa high-security prison in northern occupied Palestine on Monday morning. The Zionist regime started searching last week and arrested two fugitives on Friday (yesterday), and the regime's media reported the arrest of two other Palestinian fugitives this morning(Saturday).

