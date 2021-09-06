Abdullah thanks Iran for defending Afghan people

In a phone call on Sunday night, the Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah has congratulated Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on his appointment as the Islamic Republic’s top diplomat.

Abdullah Abdullah thanked Iran for defending the Afghan people.

Abdullah also spoke of the dire situation in Afghanistan, calling on Iran to send humanitarian aid to his country.

The two sides agreed on the need to fight the heinous phenomenon of terrorism.

They also discussed the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all Afghan ethnic groups and factions.

They also reaffirmed their position that it’s only up to the Afghan people to determine their country’s future.

ZZ/5297833