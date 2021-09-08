  1. Politics
Sep 8, 2021, 8:29 PM

Iran, Iraq FMs discuss ties, region, recent Baghdad summit

Iran, Iraq FMs discuss ties, region, recent Baghdad summit

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in bilateral ties, the region, and the recent Baghdad summit.

In a telephone conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian touched upon the number of Iranian pilgrims, 30,000, which are allowed to visit Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage, and called for an increase in that number. 

The Iranian foreign minister said that Iran expects Iraq to increase that number as the Iranian side will make sure that health operating standards will be observed by the Iranian pilgrims.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, for his part, declared that the Iraqi government is trying to find ways to increase the number of pilgrims in accordance with Covid-19 health protocols, and announced that he will follow up on the issue and will get back to the Iranian side.

KI/spox

News Code 178414
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178414/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News