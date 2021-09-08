Iran, Iraq FMs discuss ties, region, recent Baghdad summit

In a telephone conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian touched upon the number of Iranian pilgrims, 30,000, which are allowed to visit Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage, and called for an increase in that number.

The Iranian foreign minister said that Iran expects Iraq to increase that number as the Iranian side will make sure that health operating standards will be observed by the Iranian pilgrims.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, for his part, declared that the Iraqi government is trying to find ways to increase the number of pilgrims in accordance with Covid-19 health protocols, and announced that he will follow up on the issue and will get back to the Iranian side.

KI/spox