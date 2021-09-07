Atmar congratulates Amir-Abdollahian on becoming Iran FM

The top Afghan diplomat expressed confidence that Amir-Abdollahian’s appointment to the post will pave the way for further expansion of relations between the two brotherly and friendly nations of Iran and Afghanistan and will boost regional and international cooperation based on mutual interests.

In a phone call on Sunday night, the Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah has also congratulated Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on his appointment as the Islamic Republic’s top diplomat.

Abdullah Abdullah also thanked Iran for defending the Afghan people, calling on Iran to send humanitarian aid to his country.

