Sep 13, 2021, 11:59 PM

DRC FM Christophe Lutundula congratulates Amir-Abdollahian

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – The foreign minister of DR Congo Christophe Lutundula has sent a message to Amir-Abdollahian congratulating him on his assuming the post of Iranian foreign minister.

In his message on Monday, the foreign minister of DR Congo Christophe Lutundula expressed his willingness to further strengthen friendly relations and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran and wished Hossein Amir-Abdollahian success in his new post as the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The new top Iranian diplomat has received lots of congratulatory messages from his counterparts in different countries, the latest of which before DR Congo counterpart was from the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in a phone call earlier today. 

